IBM has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, driving a shared goal to create a better world for its employees and global communities.

Social impact 

We collaborate with nonprofits, universities, and government entities to amplify our impact, scale initiatives, and create lasting, meaningful change.
Our focus
Education & Skills

IBM is investing in the future of work with a strategic approach that fosters access to technology and AI education, addressing the talent gap. 
Social Innovation

Uniting experts and technology, we aim to improve lives and economic opportunities worldwide, creating a lasting, scalable impact. 
Volunteerism & Giving

Supporting local communities worldwide is at the epicenter of our work and foundational to our commitment. 
Our goals 30M

Skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million learners in AI by 2026. 

 75M

Provide up to USD 75 million in cash and in-kind donations of technology services by 2028. 

 4M

Achieve a goal of reaching 4 million volunteer hours by 2025.

Stories of impact

At IBM, our commitment to creating a better world drives our culture and the dedication of our employees and communities.

Programs

Signature volunteer programs

Engaging in purpose-driven initiatives aligned with education, skills and social innovation

IBM SkillsBuild

Empowering learners and educators with AI skills and credentials for the future of work.

IBM Impact Accelerator

Supporting communities around the world through AI and expert collaborations

IBM AI for Impact

Equipping nonprofits to transform operations and scale impact through the power of AI

Newsroom

Equipping the next generation of developers across universities with AI skills
AI-powered social innovation to build more resilient cities
IBM commits to train 2 million in AI by the end of 2026
SEforALL and IBM launch new AI solutions for energy and urban development