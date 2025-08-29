IBM has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, driving a shared goal to create a better world for its employees and global communities.
We collaborate with nonprofits, universities, and government entities to amplify our impact, scale initiatives, and create lasting, meaningful change.
IBM is investing in the future of work with a strategic approach that fosters access to technology and AI education, addressing the talent gap.
Uniting experts and technology, we aim to improve lives and economic opportunities worldwide, creating a lasting, scalable impact.
Supporting local communities worldwide is at the epicenter of our work and foundational to our commitment.
Skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million learners in AI by 2026.
Provide up to USD 75 million in cash and in-kind donations of technology services by 2028.
Achieve a goal of reaching 4 million volunteer hours by 2025.
Engaging in purpose-driven initiatives aligned with education, skills and social innovation
Empowering learners and educators with AI skills and credentials for the future of work.
Supporting communities around the world through AI and expert collaborations
Equipping nonprofits to transform operations and scale impact through the power of AI