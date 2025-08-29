IBM Impact

IBM aspires to be the catalyst that makes the world work better.

Aerial view of people walking on a crosswalk

Dedicated to making a difference

At IBM, we combine our talent, technology and community of partners and leaders to create positive change. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration empowers us to tackle pressing challenges and improve lives in communities around the world.
Our focus areas
Education & Skills

We are investing in the future of work with a holistic approach that fosters access to education and training.

Social innovation

As a technology company, IBM is playing a key role in enabling organizations to turn ambition into action.

Volunteerism & giving 

IBMers are empowered to take meaningful action, dedicating their skills and time to make a positive difference around the world.

Inclusion@IBM

At IBM, we foster a culture of inclusion and collaboration where every IBMer can make a positive impact while bringing their authentic selves to work. 
Environment

IBM continues to take deliberate actions to drive real results for environmental responsibility.

Responsible AI

IBM is advancing responsible AI through a multidisciplinary, multidimensional approach that integrates ethics into technology.

Stories of impact
Portrait of Gian-Luca Fenocchi
Gian-Luca Fenocchi

He created REX (acronym for Rescue & Exploration), an autonomous four-legged robot using IBM watsonx.

Portrait of Alexandros Korkovelos
Alexandros Korkovelos

He is driving efforts to build solutions that enable data-driven energy and infrastructure interventions in developing economies.

Portrait of Kim Cook-Boyd
Kim Cook-Boyd

Raised to believe she could make the world a better place, Kim turns that belief into reality through community volunteering. 

Awards

Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025

IBM was ranked as a top trustworthy company in America by Newsweek
Most Reliable Companies in America 2025

IBM was ranked as a top reliable company in America by Newsweek 
Organizational Leadership 2025

IBM was recognized for the Organizational Leadership Award from the Climate Registry
Net Zero Leaders 2024

Forbes recognized IBM as a top 100 US company for our position to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050 
The Best Employers for New Graduates 2024

IBM was recognized as one of the Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes, reinforcing our commitment to invest in apprenticeship and new-collar programs
World’s Most Ethical Companies 2024

IBM received recognition from Ethisphere for our connection between good ethical practices and financial performance 
Golden Peacock Award 2024

IBM was awarded the 2024 Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability by the Institute of Directors, India
Climate Leaders 2024

USA Today recognized IBM for reducing our carbon footprint
Excellence in Culture Award 2023

IBM received recognition from Hunt Scanlon Media for our continued focus on our employees
Beautiful Buildings 2023

IBM received the gold International Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings 2023, for the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY
2023 Top Companies for the Environment

IBM is a top 10 environmental performer, going beyond standard environmental disclosures and actions and leveraging our unique business models for impact  
2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award

IBM received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award in the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for IBM z16.

2023 Latin Trade Index Americas Sustainability Award

IBM was named one of the five most sustainable companies in Latin America in 2023