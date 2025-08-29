IBM aspires to be the catalyst that makes the world work better.
We are investing in the future of work with a holistic approach that fosters access to education and training.
As a technology company, IBM is playing a key role in enabling organizations to turn ambition into action.
IBMers are empowered to take meaningful action, dedicating their skills and time to make a positive difference around the world.
At IBM, we foster a culture of inclusion and collaboration where every IBMer can make a positive impact while bringing their authentic selves to work.
IBM continues to take deliberate actions to drive real results for environmental responsibility.
IBM is advancing responsible AI through a multidisciplinary, multidimensional approach that integrates ethics into technology.
He created REX (acronym for Rescue & Exploration), an autonomous four-legged robot using IBM watsonx.
He is driving efforts to build solutions that enable data-driven energy and infrastructure interventions in developing economies.
Raised to believe she could make the world a better place, Kim turns that belief into reality through community volunteering.
IBM was ranked as a top trustworthy company in America by Newsweek
IBM was ranked as a top reliable company in America by Newsweek
IBM was recognized for the Organizational Leadership Award from the Climate Registry
Forbes recognized IBM as a top 100 US company for our position to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050
IBM was recognized as one of the Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes, reinforcing our commitment to invest in apprenticeship and new-collar programs
IBM received recognition from Ethisphere for our connection between good ethical practices and financial performance
IBM was awarded the 2024 Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability by the Institute of Directors, India
IBM received recognition from Hunt Scanlon Media for our continued focus on our employees
IBM received the gold International Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings 2023, for the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY
IBM is a top 10 environmental performer, going beyond standard environmental disclosures and actions and leveraging our unique business models for impact
IBM received a SEAL Sustainable Product Award in the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for IBM z16.