Raised to understand the importance of volunteering time to make the world a better place, Kim Cook-Boyd dedicates many hours to volunteer service, both in and outside IBM.

“My mother cultivated a spirit of generosity within me, which instilled a lifelong commitment to service," Cook-Boyd says. "She involved us in community service in New York City from a young age, teaching us the value of giving back. This foundation has fueled my passion for community involvement, professional development and innovative initiatives, driving my commitment to creating a better future.”

As manager of a global team that delivers AI operations and business automation solutions to clients for IBM Expert Labs Software, Cook-Boyd doesn’t let any grass grow under her feet. In addition to the demands of work, Cook-Boyd volunteers with a slew of organizations both inside and outside IBM in the Atlanta suburbs.

When Cook-Boyd moved from Bronx, NY, to Georgia, she volunteered at Kincaid Elementary School in the early 1990s. “I just started going there and mentoring students, and these were one-on-one situations, so we would talk about all kinds of things," Cook-Boyd remembers. "There was one girl—a second grader—and I just talked to her. She shared with me some of the challenges she had going on at home.”

The girl had a sibling who struggled with addiction and she told Cook-Boyd that she often felt forgotten in the family turmoil as a result.