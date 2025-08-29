IBM Volunteerism and Giving

Volunteerism and giving are at the epicenter of our work as IBMers and are foundational to our commitment to supporting our local communities.
IBM’s first CEO Thomas J. Watson declared a “duty to the community” as an imperative for IBMers in 1931. While our strategic focus as a company has and will continue to evolve to help the world work better, IBM's culture and values have persisted.
IBMers are committed to engaging with purpose-driven initiatives through our signature volunteer programs that align with our priority areas of education and social innovation. IBM also has a comprehensive, global giving program that allows us to provide expertise, technology, and funding to support these priorities and make a significant impact on those with the greatest need. As part of this program, IBMers are encouraged to take time away to volunteer, with paid volunteer time off and volunteering rewards.
Raised to believe she could make the world a better place, Kim turns that belief into reality through community volunteering.
Sathya’s 49 blood donations have been life-changing for patients in need and have inspired others to follow his example.
As the first in her family to earn an undergraduate degree, Rebeca now supports initiatives that help others do the same.