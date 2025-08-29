At IBM, what you're doing matters. Whether it’s volunteering time in education, skills for the future, or social innovation, IBMers everywhere are doing their part to make the world a better place.
A test manager in Bangalore, Sathya Mukka is as committed to his volunteer causes as he is to his work—and credits them with strengthening his professional skills. Those causes include Youth for Seva (YFS), Team Everest, Feeding India and LionsBloodLine, and range from donating blood to mentoring students and participating in environmental clean-ups.
“These causes align with my passion for giving back to the community,” Mukka says. “They offer opportunities to make a tangible impact in crucial areas like education, healthcare and environmental sustainability, and volunteering with them allows me to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.”
Mukka says he finds donating blood particularly compelling. “It’s one of the simplest, yet most impactful ways to help others. Blood can’t be produced; it must be donated. Knowing that my donation can save lives drives me to continue donating regularly. I feel it’s my responsibility and privilege to contribute in this way. One of my proudest achievements as a volunteer is reaching 49 blood donations, which has saved many lives.”
In recognition for Mukka's commitment, YFS recognized him with its highest honor: the Seva Prerak Award, given to “one who motivates service nature” in others.
Sathya Mukka
Another way Mukka gives back to his community is by mentoring students in soft skills— the nontechnical skills we all need to interact effectively with colleagues and customers.
“Lack of soft skills is one of the problems that I faced in my early employment days," Mukka says. "That motivated me to bring soft skills into the mentoring sessions I do with students and job seekers. Though these skills are not part of our formal education, the ability to put them into practice is a big factor in building a successful career, and I’m able to help my students achieve that.”
Mukka says a typical day of volunteering for him “is dynamic and fulfilling,” whether it involves organizing an event, preparing materials or rallying volunteers. “There’s a sense of teamwork and purpose as we work toward a common goal, and the day ends with reflection and a deep sense of accomplishment, knowing that our efforts made a difference in someone’s life or in the community.”
When asked what keeps him going, Mukka replies, “The impact I see in the lives of those we help is incredibly motivating. Whether it’s a smile from a child who just received a school bag or knowing that a blood donation saved a life, these moments fuel my passion.”
One example Mukka cites is taking a group of children into a wilderness area as part of a Green Journey program, sponsored by YFS. “The children had a great experience of nature and its importance, and they refer to that outing practically every time I visit the school for other sessions," he says.
“Volunteering also offers continuous learning and growth, both personally and professionally. The opportunity to work alongside like-minded individuals who are equally committed to making the world a better place keeps me inspired and driven to do more.”
Sathya Mukka
Mukka says it’s especially gratifying when he sees the effect of actions on motivating others to volunteer. “There are quite a few people to whom I donated blood who have told me they were inspired by my actions, and they too started donating blood.”
In addition to helping others, Mukka says volunteering has also helped his career: “Volunteering has been transformative for me. It has broadened my perspective, deepened my empathy and strengthened my problem-solving skills. It has taught me the value of community, the importance of giving back and the power of collective action.”
For others considering volunteer involvement, Mukka has some advice. “Start small, find your passion and commit to it. It’s not about the number of hours you put in, but the quality of your involvement. Choose causes that resonate with you, and don’t hesitate to step out of your comfort zone. Engage with your community, learn from those around you and don’t be afraid to lead or innovate when you see an opportunity."
Mukka also says collaboration is key. “Share ideas and work together to make a bigger impact. Remember, every effort counts, no matter how small it may seem. Your time and energy can create ripples of positive change. Last but not least, showcase your achievements—not for publicity, but to motivate others to get involved in volunteering.”