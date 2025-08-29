Sathya Mukka

Another way Mukka gives back to his community is by mentoring students in soft skills— the nontechnical skills we all need to interact effectively with colleagues and customers.

“Lack of soft skills is one of the problems that I faced in my early employment days," Mukka says. "That motivated me to bring soft skills into the mentoring sessions I do with students and job seekers. Though these skills are not part of our formal education, the ability to put them into practice is a big factor in building a successful career, and I’m able to help my students achieve that.”

Mukka says a typical day of volunteering for him “is dynamic and fulfilling,” whether it involves organizing an event, preparing materials or rallying volunteers. “There’s a sense of teamwork and purpose as we work toward a common goal, and the day ends with reflection and a deep sense of accomplishment, knowing that our efforts made a difference in someone’s life or in the community.”

When asked what keeps him going, Mukka replies, “The impact I see in the lives of those we help is incredibly motivating. Whether it’s a smile from a child who just received a school bag or knowing that a blood donation saved a life, these moments fuel my passion.”

One example Mukka cites is taking a group of children into a wilderness area as part of a Green Journey program, sponsored by YFS. “The children had a great experience of nature and its importance, and they refer to that outing practically every time I visit the school for other sessions," he says.

“Volunteering also offers continuous learning and growth, both personally and professionally. The opportunity to work alongside like-minded individuals who are equally committed to making the world a better place keeps me inspired and driven to do more.”