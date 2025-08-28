At IBM, what you're doing matters. Whether it’s volunteering time in education, skills for the future, or social innovation, IBMers everywhere are doing their part to make the world a better place.
Driven by a deep appreciation for the transformative power of education, Rebeca Campos Marques is committed to empowering others to reach beyond their perceived limits and achieve their highest aspirations.
Marques' mother passed away when she was just nine years old, leaving her father to raise and support her alone. No one in her family had previously had the opportunity to pursue a higher education, so after her mother's passing, Marques' father made his daughter's education his mission.
Refusing to let their situation hold her back, Marques’ father enrolled her in a private school and, although she didn’t come from the same background as many of her peers, she had the same opportunity to learn. That opportunity, she says, afforded her something priceless: the gift of knowledge and empowerment.
Marques broke the mold in her family by becoming the first to earn an undergraduate degree from a public university. She credits her education as being the driving force behind her success, opening doors to new opportunities that were previously inaccessible to her loved ones.
Rebeca Campos Marques
Embracing new ideas, perspectives and experiences allows us to unlock our full potential, drive positive change and create a brighter future for ourselves and others. ”
Today, Marques has established herself as a valued IBMer, having spent nearly 12 years with the company. She currently serves as a seasoned project manager, leading initiatives in Brazil.
Given the opportunity to attend college tuition-free, Marques feels incredibly grateful. That opportunity ignited a deep sense of responsibility to pay it forward and make a positive impact on the world. By sharing her knowledge and expertise with her community, Marques aims to empower others to succeed.
Marques dedicates her time to supporting educational initiatives inside and outside the workplace. She was selected as a Volunteer Champion by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team at IBM Brazil, where she’s responsible for facilitating volunteer events in various locations across the country, including Hortolândia. She serves as the primary point of contact for individuals seeking opportunities to contribute their time and skills to local communities through organized activities.
Marques also volunteers as a teacher and administrative assistant at two educational NGOs, Projeto Gauss and Cidadão Pró-Mundo (CPM). These organizations aid students from diverse backgrounds, aged 13 and up, who face unique challenges in their educational journey and personal lives. Through her work with CPM and Projeto Gauss, she's dedicated to fostering greater inclusion and ensuring all communities have access to the resources they need to succeed. She mentors students on various subjects.
Rebeca Campos Marques
These students want to do better, improve their lives, change the way they see things and gain access to resources. They’re all ambitious and want to change the way they are living. Many aspire to learn English so they can secure employment at top companies and explore the world beyond their communities. ”
Beyond imparting academic knowledge, Marques feels these organizations cultivate a unique type of intelligence—one that combines confidence, resilience and a growth mindset. The volunteers, all accomplished professionals, serve as powerful role models, demonstrating the value of hard work, determination and perseverance. By sharing their stories, they’re instilling in students a sense of purpose and direction, helping them navigate the challenges they will inevitably face in life.
Marques’ story serves as a testament to the transformative power of learning. She strongly believes learning is a lifelong journey, not a destination. Marques says encouraging innovation, creativity and a willingness to challenge existing ideas can spark a chain reaction of empowerment: “Embracing new ideas, perspectives and experiences allows us to unlock our full potential, drive positive change and create a brighter future for ourselves and others.”