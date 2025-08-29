SEforALL/UNOPS, United Kingdom
At IBM, what you’re doing matters—and that’s especially true for our IBM Impact Accelerator participants. IBM provides nonprofit organizations and government agencies with IBM technology and AI solutions to support vulnerable communities around the world.
According to the International Energy Agency, 645 million people are projected to remain without electricity access in 2030, of which 85% or about 545 million people are in sub-Saharan Africa. Amidst this challenge, Alexandros Korkovelos is leading transformative projects that integrate technology and sustainability to map communities and support urban planning, aiming to deliver clean energy solutions for communities that lack energy for both daily household needs and essential facilities.
Alexandros' journey began in Greece, where his studies in mechanical engineering inspired an early focus on sustainability. A pivotal moment came during an exchange program abroad. While gaining experience in an industrial setting, he observed the broader environmental challenges across the world. This experience inspired him to pursue a career focused on sustainable energy.
Later, Alexandros pursued a master’s degree in sustainable energy in Spain and Sweden, where he discovered Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and energy modeling. “Using satellite imagery to identify resources and support policymaking fascinated me,” Alexandros says. This passion ultimately led to a PhD in spatial analytics and energy modeling, equipping him with tools to drive meaningful change.
Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) was established to advance UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7): ensuring universal access to modern, reliable and sustainable energy by 2030. As a global organization, SEforALL partners with governments and stakeholders to tackle energy poverty and accelerate progress.
A key initiative in this mission is the Open Building Insights (OBI) tool, developed in collaboration with IBM and others. OBI uses AI-derived models and geospatial data to create interactive maps that visualize building locations, energy consumption and infrastructure gaps. OBI is available for free to the public, and covers all of Kenya and portions of India.
Alexandros Korkovelos
We classify buildings—residential or non-residential—add structural attributes derived from geospatial data and estimate what type of access to electricity they have. ”
Alexandros' work with SEforALL has centered on supporting partner institutions with the implementation of OBI in Makueni County, Kenya, as part of the IBM Impact Accelerator clean energy cohort. By consolidating critical data into actionable insights, the initiative equips policymakers to create plans that aim to address energy disparities effectively. The measures developed are expected to benefit approximately 1,139,000 million citizens by 2030.
“The idea is to democratize building information in areas with high energy and infrastructure needs,” Alexandros explains. “We classify buildings—residential or non-residential—add structural attributes derived from geospatial data and estimate what type of access to electricity they have.”
Reflecting on his journey, Alexandros notes: “One of the biggest challenges is ensuring technology aligns with community needs. We don’t want to push technology; we rather pull from the community needs.” Extensive stakeholder consultations, engagement and adaptability are essential to the success of such projects.
Technical hurdles, like processing large-scale data, consolidating open access data into appropriate training samples and combining and fitting machine learning models at national scale, also demand innovative solutions. Alexandros credits IBM expertise in developing AI models and providing computational power as critical to scaling OBI. “This support allows us to take the tool from settlement level to national application,” he says. The nature of OBI amplifies its reach. Alexandros adds, “The tools and models we’re building are publicly available, transparent and easy to use for anyone. This transparency ensures local stakeholders are empowered to sustain the solutions we develop."
Alexandros Korkovelos
Seeing families with access to electricity for their daily needs reminds me why this work matters. ”
For Alexandros, the most rewarding aspect of his work is its tangible impact. “This technology provides policymakers and energy practitioners with precision they’ve never had before, at least in a public domain,” he says. “They can identify exactly where resources are needed to make informed decisions and achieve development goals.”
For those aspiring to make a difference at the intersection of sustainability and technology, Alexandros offers this advice: “Don’t be afraid to engage. There’s a lot to learn, but the rewards are immense.”
He also encourages starting small and focusing on real-world impact. “Seeing families with access to electricity for their daily needs reminds me why this work matters,” he says. “It’s incredible to witness the positive changes in their lives.”
Looking ahead, Alexandros hopes to expand tools like OBI to more regions and integrate them into government planning. “If we can embed these tools into day-to-day operations globally, it would be a significant achievement,” he says.
Through his work with SEforALL, Alexandros demonstrates how innovation and determination can transform lives. His efforts in Kenya and India showcase the potential of technology to tackle energy access challenges and inspire others to contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future.
Alexandros' story is a reminder that even the most ambitious goals are achievable when driven by purpose, combining passion, technology and collaboration.