How Indigenous perspectives can guide climate innovation for a just transition: IBM teams up with Net Zero Atlantic in Canada

Net Zero Atlantic’s open source Atlantic Canada Energy System (ACES) Model is a powerful tool for analyzing and forecasting energy generation and infrastructure development scenarios. To describe and interpret future energy system opportunities with accuracy, both computing power and technical knowledge are often required from the user, which can frequently make such tools feel inaccessible.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator and Net Zero Atlantic set out to transform this complex resource into a user-friendly, accessible application that would support the Mi’kmaq communities’ role in energy planning and the transition to net zero, taking a user-first approach from the onset of the project’s first phase, the IBM Garage.

“It’s a very new way of looking at an energy system model, really looking at it from the user perspective,” says Sven Scholtysik, Director of Research at Net Zero Atlantic. “It’s usually the other way around. People try to create the most accurate and most advanced model possible—but there’s very little insight into how people use it and what motivates them to use it.”

The design of “ACES Lite” is focused on enabling the user to navigate complex graphs, geographical models and data interpretations with ease. The application puts user experience first, utilizing IBM technology like hybrid cloud and IBM® Cognos® Analytics alongside the expertise of volunteers from IBM Consulting® and more. And through Net Zero Atlantic’s long-standing relationship with the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, ACES Lite has undergone important interactive testing sessions with Mi’kmaq users to generate usability feedback and refine the tool further.

“One of our key roles is to engage community. We do science, but we also engage community to bring forth the traditional knowledge that can be incorporated into that work,” says Lisa Young, Executive Director of the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources. “The idea guiding this development was, ‘How can this tool inform how the community engages in the conversation about the energy transition? How does it help them make informed decisions?’”