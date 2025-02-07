Transforming sustainable agriculture: The Nature Conservancy Centre and IBM unite to reduce crop residue burning in North India

In North India, not too far from the Himalayas, is Punjab. With an area of only 1.5% of total land in the country, Punjab is known as the “breadbasket” of India. According to recent studies, the rich soil in this state has contributed in the past about 40% of India’s wheat and 30% of its rice. With the surplus productivity in these two crops compared to other places in the world, Punjab has positioned itself as a major contributor of crops on a global scale.

However, at the end of each harvest, farmers in North India often resort to burning crop residue. This practice refers to the process of burning the leftover plant material after the main harvest, such as straw, stubble, and other agricultural residues in fields. The residue burning is mostly prevalent during the paddy harvest and subsequent sowing of wheat, which takes place in October and November. Farmers use this option as a quick and inexpensive way to clear the fields and prepare them for the next planting season. However, this process results in air pollution and soil degradation which have major consequences for public health and the environment. Burning crop residue is easy but in many ways damaging as it impacts both millions of people and acres of farmland.

Many farmers in North India want to change this practice and government officials, communities and organizations are looking to support them. What has been missing so far? Data and technology,two critical elements that can bring all of them together to achieve this goal.

In the pursuit of long-lasting solutions, TNCC has partnered with IBM to leverage the necessary technology and data resources. Together, they are trying to address this challenge with the aim of fostering agricultural sustainability and reducing the impact of climate change on communities. By leveraging advanced data analytics and accessible mobile technology, TNCC is leading the charge in transforming sustainable agriculture practices and protecting vulnerable populations from the effects of pollution and climate change.