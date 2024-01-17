How one IBMer is creating a more sustainable future for the island where he grew up

Miyakojima City is located southwest of Okinawa, Japan, on the Miyako Islands, far from the mainland. In October 2022, this remote community became the focus of an IBM Sustainability Accelerator clean energy project aimed at addressing the complex energy challenges it faces.

The community relies on external sources for most of its energy supply, which could result in an increased costs to residents. Additionally, Miyakojima lies directly in the path of intense typhoons every year. These extreme and unpredictable weather events can topple the island’s utility infrastructure, resulting in damaging power outages, financial impacts and property loss.

Born and raised on Miyako Island, IBMer Takahito Motonaga lived in Miyakojima City for 18 years. Takahito can vividly remember a typhoon that had an impact on his childhood.

“I suffered a power outage caused by a large typhoon for about a week when I was in elementary school,” he says. “The strong winds toppled utility poles, trees and parked cars all over the island. Various facilities were without power, and supplies from outside the island were also cut off, so we were unable to buy food. As electricity and gas were not available at home, we spent about a week using candles and taking cold showers. When I experienced the inconvenience of living without things that I normally take for granted, I realized that our lives heavily depend on energy and other infrastructure.”