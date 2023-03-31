Organizational Leadership IBM receives 2024 Climate Leadership Award for Organizational Leadership

Net Zero Leaders 2024 Forbes recognized IBM as a top 100 US company for our position to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050

The Best Employers for New Graduates 2024 IBM was recognized as one of the Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes, reinforcing our commitment to invest in apprenticeship and new-collar programs

Best Employers for Diversity 2024 IBM was recognized as one of The Best Employers for Diversity 2024 by Forbes

2024 World's Most Ethical Companies IBM received recognition from Ethisphere for our connection between good ethical practices and financial performance

Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion IBM is a top scorer, earning 100 out of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Beautiful Buildings 2023 IBM received the gold International Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings 2023, for the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY

2023 Top Companies for the Environment IBM is a top 10 environmental performer, going beyond standard environmental disclosures and actions, and leveraging our unique business models for impact

2023 Latin Trade Index Americas Sustainability Award IBM was named one of the five most sustainable companies in Latin America in 2023

PRSA 2022 IBM becomes a PRSA 2022 Anvil Winner for Most Effective ESG Campaign