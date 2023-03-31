Home Impact Initiatives Impact in practice

Together, IBMers activate our shared commitment to creating a better, more equitable world—for each other and within our global communities.

Education

See the ways IBM is taking bold action to reduce the skills gap

 2030 commitment
Education

Power your future in tech with job skills, courses and credentials—for free

 IBM SkillsBuild
Education

Meet P-TECH, a unique public-education model that gives high school students from underserved backgrounds skills for competitive STEM jobs

 P-TECH
Sustainability

See how IBM supports global nonprofit and governmental organizations that serve communities especially vulnerable to environmental threats

 Sustainability Accelerator
IBM giving and volunteering

Discover the ways we connect IBMers with the resources they need to make an impact in communities around the world

 IBM Engagement

Awards

Organizational Leadership

IBM receives 2024 Climate Leadership Award for Organizational Leadership

 Net Zero Leaders 2024

Forbes recognized IBM as a top 100 US company for our position to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050

 The Best Employers for New Graduates 2024

IBM was recognized as one of the Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes, reinforcing our commitment to invest in apprenticeship and new-collar programs

 Best Employers for Diversity 2024

IBM was recognized as one of The Best Employers for Diversity 2024 by Forbes

 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies

IBM received recognition from Ethisphere for our connection between good ethical practices and financial performance

 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

IBM is a top scorer, earning 100 out of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI)

 Beautiful Buildings 2023

IBM received the gold International Green Apple Environment Award for Beautiful Buildings 2023, for the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY

2023 Top Companies for the Environment

IBM is a top 10 environmental performer, going beyond standard environmental disclosures and actions, and leveraging our unique business models for impact

 2023 Latin Trade Index Americas Sustainability Award

IBM was named one of the five most sustainable companies in Latin America in 2023

 PRSA 2022

IBM becomes a PRSA 2022 Anvil Winner for Most Effective ESG Campaign

 Edison awards

IBM SkillsBuild was named a bronze winner at the 2022 Edison Awards for Experiential Learning