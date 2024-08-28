What are distributed energy resources (DER)?

DER include both energy generation technologies and energy storage systems. When energy generation occurs through distributed energy resources, it’s referred to as distributed generation.

While DER systems use a variety of energy sources, they’re often associated with renewable energy technologies such as rooftop solar panels and small wind turbines.

There are several benefits to using DER. Distributed energy resources that generate power through renewable energy sources often produce no emissions, while DER powered by natural gas produce lower emissions than other fossil fuel-powered systems. This enables decarbonization.

DER also enhances power system resilience: DER can help supplement central power plants at times of surging electricity demand and serve as a source of backup power when extreme weather events damage utilities’ infrastructure.