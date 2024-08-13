What is distributed generation?

Conventional, centralized power plants require electric power to travel long distances over complex transmission lines. Distributed generation systems are decentralized and require little to no long-distance energy transport. DG systems can power individual households and businesses. They can also connect into a microgrid, which is a small-scale grid that powers a localized area, such as a university, hospital or military base.

Distributed generation helps strengthen grid resiliency, decrease the environmental impact of electricity generation and increase energy efficiency. It is also known as dispersed generation or onsite generation.