What is wind power?

Some of the earliest mechanical uses of wind power date back to 200 BC, when people in the Middle East used windmills to grind grain and in China to pump water. Later, as early as the 12th century, windmills were utilized for industrial purposes, like draining lakes and ponds in Europe.

By the 19th century, wind energy had become a source of electricity generation. James Blyth, an electrical engineer from the United Kingdom, is credited with building the first wind turbine in 1887. He was closely followed by wind energy pioneers American Charles Brush and Dane Poul la Cour, who used wind energy to power individual buildings.2

It wasn’t until the late 20th century, however, that commercial wind power generation emerged as a viable energy option. The first utility-scale wind farms (projects containing a group of wind turbines) were installed in the 1980s in America. The industry has grown rapidly since 2000—global installed wind generation capacity has increased by a factor of 98 in the past two decades.3 Today, wind turbines around the world produce more than 2,100 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity each year.4