RECs are generated from power plants that produce renewable power or “green energy” from renewable energy resources like wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower and biomass. The production of renewable energy generates two products that can be sold on the market: the energy itself and the non-power attributes of renewable electricity generation such as the environmental and social benefits (that is, RECs).

RECs are also commonly referred to as “green tags” or “renewable energy credits.” There are also RECs called solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs) that exist specifically for solar energy, or electricity produced by solar panels. Additionally, similar energy attribute certificates in the EU are called Guarantees of Origin (GOs) as well as international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs), which are used in more than 50 countries.