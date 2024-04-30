What is solar power?

Solar PV uses the photovoltaic effect, the generation of voltage upon exposure to light, to create electricity. A solar panel or module is a common example of a photovoltaic system as it can house an array of photovoltaic cells (or solar cells). The number of PV cells can range from one to hundreds on a single PV panel.

Each PV cell contains a semiconductor that is made of silicon or other semiconductor materials that are used to create an electrical field. As sunlight is absorbed, electrons are knocked loose from the semiconductor and swept up in an electrical current moving toward an external device. This flow of energy is considered a direct current (DC), generating electricity proportional to the amount of sunlight received. The DC electricity can be converted to an alternating current (AC) through solar inverters, which allow for AC electricity to be produced at a set voltage.

Electricity that is generated by a solar panel system can be immediately used. Excess energy can be stored in a solar battery or sent to the electrical grid. Homeowners can receive energy credits on their electric bill in exchange for their solar array contributions. This is done through net metering. PV systems are the most common conversion method for smaller-scale applications and can be used for something as simple as powering a calculator. However, they can also be scaled for greater electricity generation. Some PV power stations can provide energy for entire towns.