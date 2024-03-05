What is thermal energy?

The origin of the term “thermal energy” dates back to antiquity (around 500 B.C). However, its discovery is often attributed to James Prescott Joule, a nineteenth century English physicist, mathematician and brewer.

Joule experimented with mechanical energy conversion and noticed that the more he manipulated the speed of a substance, the hotter it became. By observing temperature changes through friction and chemical reactions, Joule discovered that energy can manifest in different forms, such as heat, and that there was a direct correlation between heat and mechanical work (energy transferred to or from an object by applying force).

Joule and his findings were met with skepticism throughout his career. And yet, we now measure the amount of work produced by a system in joules, a unit of energy within the International System of Units (SI unit). His findings paved the way for the law of conservation of energy, which states that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant. This discovery led to the creation of the first law of thermodynamics.