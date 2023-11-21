What are environmental issues?

As they affect the health of the natural world, environmental issues can have significant impacts on human health and well-being, as well as organizations and business operations.

Environmental issues result from a combination of natural causes and human impact. While the Earth's ecosystems are designed to handle certain amounts of natural disturbances (such as forest fires and floods), human activities can create circumstances in which they happen with greater frequency or intensity.



Since the Industrial Revolution, the burning of fossil fuels and other activities have increased the number of greenhouse gas emissions in Earth’s atmosphere, leading to an increase in global warming. The resulting climate change has accelerated disruption of the environment and vital natural processes. Land use practices, extraction of natural resources, waste disposal and other human behaviors also contribute to environmental issues.