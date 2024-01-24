What is greenhouse gas reporting?

While carbon dioxide (CO2) is considered the primary driver of the greenhouse effect, it isn’t the only contributor. The impacts of other greenhouse gases, including methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases such as chlorofluorocarbons, are measured in terms of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e). The impact of each type of greenhouse gas is collectively measured in terms of its Global Warming Potential (GWP). This metric compares the heat-trapping ability of a gas to that of carbon dioxide over a particular period of time. CO2e measurements help to show the overall impact of all greenhouse gases in a comparable way.

For corporations, emissions fall into three categories:



Scope 1 emissions: those produced directly by the company

Scope 2 emissions: those generated by power and other resources the company uses

Scope 3 emissions: those that result from indirect sources within the supply chain

Measurement techniques vary, including direct monitoring of emissions at their source and indirect methods like estimating emissions based on fuel consumption data.