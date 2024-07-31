What is carbon capture and storage (CCS)?

Reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is essential to slowing climate change. Transitioning to renewable energy sources is a vital part of reaching this goal. But fossil fuels will remain part of the global energy mix for some time, due to their prevalence and the challenges of switching to more sustainable options. CCS allows for the cleaner use of these fossil fuels by reducing the amount of CO2 they release.

The main concentrations of CO2 emissions come from large-point sources, such as large-scale industrial facilities, natural gas processing, refineries and power plants, which are ideal candidates for CCS projects. In 2022, 46 million metric tons (also called tonnes) of carbon dioxide globally were captured and stored; by 2030, such projects are predicted to capture and store 254 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year globally.1 As more countries and companies seek to reach net-zero emissions and invest in clean energy strategies, interest in CCS projects and carbon capture technology grows.