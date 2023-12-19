What is sustainable procurement?

The threat of climate change and signs of its adverse effects can be seen in the loss of biodiversity, food and water shortages, and an increase in natural disasters. In response, some organizations are working to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or eliminate waste from their supply chains.

Also, companies are increasingly expected to adopt more sustainable business practices and showcase their progress through sustainability reporting.



Stakeholders are putting a greater emphasis on seeing ESG and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives put into action, which is why legislation like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) has been passed. The CSRD requires companies in the European Union (EU) to report on the environmental and sustainable impact of their business activities, and their ESG initiatives, through ESG reporting.

Many organizations are also considering what it means for their operations to adhere to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There are 17 SDGs in total, though procurement professionals are likely to focus on Goal 12, which insists on the need to help ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. To achieve Goal 12, 11 different targets have been outlined. One of them, target 12.7, specifically aims to promote public procurement practices that are sustainable, in accordance with national policies and priorities.1

Every aspect of procurement, from decision-making to sourcing to future-proofing the function, can be scrutinized to help ensure that organizations have actionable sustainable procurement strategies in place.



This puts pressure on supply chain and procurement professionals to set goals like lowering their company’s carbon footprint by reducing emissions, continually monitoring for human rights violations like child labor, and adopting more sustainable procurement practices.