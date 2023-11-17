The triple bottom line is divided into three P’s that help organizations better visualize and integrate sustainable practices across the business. In greater detail, they are:

People

This element encompasses a business’s social impact on all stakeholders and how it creates value for them now and in future generations. This includes customers, the greater community in which the business operates, employees, supply chain partners and vendors. Closely connected to corporate social responsibility (CSR), this bottom line includes human capital initiatives that advance social equity both inside and outside the business.

Planet

This element is a business’s impact on the natural environment and ecological systems with the goal to do the least harm with the most benefit. This bottom line often requires more effort to measure than people and profit. It may encourage initiatives like product lifecycle assessments and greater strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Profit

Also referred to as “prosperity,” this bottom line focuses on a business’s overall economic impact. This is often misconstrued as, or limited to, the traditional accounting definition of internal profits. However, in this context, profit or prosperity reflects the economic benefits society receives from an organization’s business strategy, such as responsible tax paying and job creation.