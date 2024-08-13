What is sustainable design?

Rising societal interest in mitigating the effects of climate change on Earth and its ecology has made environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors increasingly important to shareholders and stakeholders in a variety of organizations.

For organizations, achieving ESG goals often includes initiatives to reduce the negative impacts of the business on the environment and society. Embedding sustainability into the design phase of products, services and buildings can improve energy efficiency, elevate quality of life for inhabitants and community members and reduce waste and pollution—including carbon emissions.

Lowering carbon emissions and meeting other ESG criteria—such as achieving net-zero emissions—also help align organizations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). Achieving these goals can improve living conditions and meet human needs without compromising the planet.