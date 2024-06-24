What is LEED certification?

LEED was created by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), a green building industry coalition founded in 1993 amid an increased cultural focus on environmental concerns. The goal was to create better buildings optimized “with people and nature in mind.”1

The USGBC developed the first LEED rating system five years later, rating 19 pilot projects against LEED standards. In March 2000, the coalition publicly launched the rating system, which focused specifically on new construction. By 2004, 100 projects had earned LEED green building certification.

Over the years, LEED certification has extended into various markets, including school construction, interior design and existing buildings. In 2008, USGBC launched Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) to provide independent oversight of LEED certification.

GBCI also grants credentials to people recognized as knowledgeable in green building practices. Individuals who demonstrate foundational competency in green building practices are awarded credentials as LEED green associates. People demonstrating expertise in green building and a LEED rating system earn credentials as LEED APs (accredited professionals) with specialty.

To date, more than 108,000 LEED projects have received certification worldwide, while more than 203,000 individuals have earned LEED credentials.2, 3