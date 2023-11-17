What is value chain analysis?

Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter introduced the concept of a value chain in his 1985 book, Competitive Advantage: Creating and Sustaining Superior Performance.



He explains that value chains represent the activities a company performs to design, produce, market, deliver and support its products. These activities are narrower than traditional functions, such as marketing. He writes that a company’s value chain and the way it performs the activities within it are a “reflection of its history, its strategy, its approach to implementing its strategy and the underlying economics of the activities themselves.”



Core to his concept is the idea that value chain activities—from assembling products to training employees—create customer value and are the “basic units of competitive advantage.”1 Therefore, maximizing the value for each activity is key to market success.