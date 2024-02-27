What is carbon neutral?

Proponents of carbon neutrality efforts say they can play an important role in mitigating climate change and global warming, which are caused by the build-up of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. In addition to carbon dioxide, greenhouse gases (GHGs) contributing to climate change include methane, nitrous oxide and hydrofluorocarbons.

These emissions are caused largely by human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels, and have led to significant increases to global temperatures. The European Union climate monitor Copernicus reported 2023 to be the warmest year on record—nearly 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial levels.

Carbon neutrality initiatives can help in achieving the goal of net zero emissions—the reduction of all GHG emissions to near zero, with any remaining emissions removed from the atmosphere. However, net zero emissions initiatives typically focus more on emissions reductions than removal. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership of several global nonprofit organizations, promotes a corporate net zero standard that calls for companies to reduce direct and indirect value-chain emissions by more than 90%.1 When a business or a country takes climate actions that successfully result in net zero emissions, it’s considered to be climate neutral.