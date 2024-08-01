Solar energy has evolved to be efficient, versatile and resilient. Currently, there are two main ways to generate solar power: photovoltaics (PV), which is used for smaller scale applications, and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP), which is used mainly for utility and industry-scale applications.

Solar PV installations, which include solar panels, have a unique set of challenges including cloud movement, weather, tree location and more. To help overcome these challenges, technological advances are making solar cells more flexible (link resides outside ibm.com), lighter, easier to install, less expensive to produce and more powerful by requiring less space to collect the same amount (or more) of light.

Today, solar power is used across industries for a variety of applications. Individual homes and businesses might install rooftop solar panels to generate on-site electricity. On a larger scale, solar farms can be installed on vacant land for industrial applications, helping to reduce energy spending. Data centers, hospitals, government facilities and more use solar power to supplement energy needs.