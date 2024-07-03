What is waste-to-energy?

Incinerating municipal solid waste (MSW) to generate electricity is the most common implementation of waste-to-energy. Globally, about 13% of municipal waste is used as feedstock in a waste-to-energy facility.1 MSW includes solid waste such as food waste, product packaging, clothes, furniture and lawn clippings from residential, commercial and institutional sources.

Waste-to-energy can be one of many solutions for the world’s growing waste problem as it can reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills. It can also produce lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than other waste management methods.

WtE is an alternative to fossil fuel-based energy production, but it's not a renewable energy source because it's not a natural or infinite resource such as the wind or the sun. WtE is also not a totally clean energy source, as waste incineration and WtE transportation processes produce carbon emissions and other airborne particulates.