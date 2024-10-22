Home Security Guardium Quantum Safe
IBM Guardium Quantum Safe

Gain visibility into your cryptographic posture. Assess and prioritize cryptographic vulnerabilities to secure your critical data.

Modernizing data security—A comprehensive roadmap for IBM Guardium | IBM TechXchange Conference

Traditional encryption methods may soon be “broken”, potentially exposing sensitive data

Data security is the foundation of every business transaction. Enterprises have relied on standard cryptography and encryption methods to safeguard their data, applications and endpoints for decades. Traditional encryption algorithms that would take centuries to break by using conventional computers may be cracked within hours with quantum computing. As quantum computing advances, all sensitive information secured by today's encryption standards and practices may potentially be left vulnerable.

IBM, who developed two recently published NIST post-quantum cryptographic standards in collaboration with industry partners, is a leader in the quantum safe space. Delivered on IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center, IBM® Guardium® Quantum Safe monitors your enterprise's cryptography use, uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation to secure your data from both conventional and quantum-enabled risks.​ 

NIST’s post-quantum cryptography standards are here

Benefits Comprehensive, consolidated visibility

Gain enhanced visibility into your organization’s cryptographic posture, vulnerabilities and remediation progress.

 Faster compliance

Users can define and enforce policies based on internal security policies and external regulations, as well as integrate with enterprise issue-tracking tools.

 Accelerated remediation planning

Risk prioritization provides insight to help you quickly build an effective remediation map.

Features

Visualization Gain visibility of cryptography usage across the organization and drill down to further evaluate cryptographic security posture.
Monitoring and tracking Easily track and analyze policy violations and remediation over time.
Vulnerability prioritization Quickly gain understanding of vulnerability priority by factors such as business impact and non-compliance.
Policy-driven actions Manage user-defined policy violations and streamline remediation with integration to IT issue-tracking systems.

