Data security is the foundation of every business transaction. Enterprises have relied on standard cryptography and encryption methods to safeguard their data, applications and endpoints for decades. Traditional encryption algorithms that would take centuries to break by using conventional computers may be cracked within hours with quantum computing. As quantum computing advances, all sensitive information secured by today's encryption standards and practices may potentially be left vulnerable.

IBM, who developed two recently published NIST post-quantum cryptographic standards in collaboration with industry partners, is a leader in the quantum safe space. Delivered on IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center, IBM® Guardium® Quantum Safe monitors your enterprise's cryptography use, uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation to secure your data from both conventional and quantum-enabled risks.​