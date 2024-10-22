Gain visibility into your cryptographic posture. Assess and prioritize cryptographic vulnerabilities to secure your critical data.
Data security is the foundation of every business transaction. Enterprises have relied on standard cryptography and encryption methods to safeguard their data, applications and endpoints for decades. Traditional encryption algorithms that would take centuries to break by using conventional computers may be cracked within hours with quantum computing. As quantum computing advances, all sensitive information secured by today's encryption standards and practices may potentially be left vulnerable.
IBM, who developed two recently published NIST post-quantum cryptographic standards in collaboration with industry partners, is a leader in the quantum safe space. Delivered on IBM® Guardium® Data Security Center, IBM® Guardium® Quantum Safe monitors your enterprise's cryptography use, uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation to secure your data from both conventional and quantum-enabled risks.
Gain enhanced visibility into your organization’s cryptographic posture, vulnerabilities and remediation progress.
Users can define and enforce policies based on internal security policies and external regulations, as well as integrate with enterprise issue-tracking tools.
Risk prioritization provides insight to help you quickly build an effective remediation map.
Learn more about how Guardium Quantum Safe can help your organization prepare for the journey towards quantum safe and crypto-agility.