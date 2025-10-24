Q-Day is a looming, unspecified date when quantum computers become powerful enough to break current public-key encryption. The impact is going to be massive—with all sensitive data protected by today’s commonly used encryption algorithms exposed, the entire world would experience a massive data breach. Although no one knows exactly when Q-Day is going to arrive, governments are urging organizations to build quantum resilience.

NIST is deprecating the first set of quantum-vulnerable algorithms by 2030. While that might seem far away, the transition to post-quantum cryptography is a major, multi-year transformation that your organization must begin as soon as possible.

The threat of quantum computing is not confined to this indeterminate Q-Day. Harvest now, decrypt later attacks put your currently encrypted data in immediate danger, as bad actors collect your sensitive data to expose when quantum computing is readily accessible.

With Q-Day approaching, your organization should strive to achieve crypto-agility through a cryptographic infrastructure that is proactive, flexible, powerful and fast.