Third-party access: The overlooked risk to your data protection plan

Third-party breaches often carry significant compliance implications. A key concern is shadow data — data organizations don’t even know exists. In fact, 35% of breaches involve shadow data, which complicates tracking and protection efforts. The spread of data across multiple environments, a condition present in 40% of breaches, further intensifies this challenge. As a result, breaches involving shadow data are 16% more costly and take longer to identify and contain.

To address these compliance risks, more organizations are turning to DSPM solutions. By offering continuous visibility into data access and usage, DSPM helps companies maintain compliance with regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). DSPM tools enable organizations to quickly and efficiently identify and remediate potential violations, particularly those arising from third-party breaches, helping to safeguard sensitive data and comply with regulatory obligations.

Take control of third-party data access with IBM’s Guardium DSPM. This solution offers unique features designed to address the complexities of modern cloud environments: