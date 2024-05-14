“Because of social and food e-commerce, there is transparency in the food and beverage landscape that’s never before existed,” says James Sandora, Global Vice President for Digital at Kerry. “Now, consumers find food and beverage inspiration from anywhere around the world, and expect the same accessibility in the things they buy.”

Combined with unprecedented access to health and nutritional information online, this shift is creating new challenges for Kerry’s customers in the food and beverage industry. Consumers demand more from their products, and those demands change rapidly.

“At the highest level, the challenge is simply that the food and beverage landscape is evolving and shifting faster than it ever has in the past,” says Sandora. “Our customers have to become extremely nimble in how they address consumer needs.”

Instead of relying solely on traditional research methods, Kerry’s customers needed a quicker way to gauge and keep pace with consumer expectations. Envisioning a cognitive tool for delivering insight into breaking food and beverage trends, the company began exploring AI platforms.