The HEINEKEN–IBM partnership goes way back to 2013, and it has evolved in major ways, even tackling fundamental improvements to maximize efficiencies. The companies collaborated to adopt an Agile DevOps way of working at HEINEKEN’s Digital & Technology organization, including setting up a future-proof “Polaris” services and delivery framework.

As part of the Digital Backbone program, the two companies also collaborated to spearhead a hybrid cloud-based, modular IT landscape. Together, they established a lean and clean global SAP S/4HANA core on Microsoft Azure cloud. They also integrated it with best-of-breed business platforms and a centralized data lake to further enhance advanced analytics and data-driven insights capabilities. They jointly developed a series of automations using Terraform and Red Hat® Ansible® (link resides outside of ibm.com) to speed up key processes including OS preconfiguration, hardware and virtual machine provisioning, security hardening, SAP preconfiguration, SAP S/4HANA installation and restoration.

HEINEKEN worked with IBM Consulting® and other technology partners to build and deliver a new Digital Backbone, which went live across three operations in Rwanda, Egypt and Serbia in 2024 after a successful pilot.

The data transformation journey was another major undertaking, beginning with the development of data management blueprints to harmonize operations across different operating companies (OpCos) and strengthen data governance, architecture and lineage tracking, making data more accessible and reliable. The partnership also established a self-service analytics platform on Azure Data Lake, enabling business users to access real-time insights and advanced reporting capabilities.

The team delivered a range of data services, including the creation of data ingestion pipelines, technical architecture and engineering expertise, with IBM providing training, change management and process optimization support. HEINEKEN is also transitioning their data operations from traditional DataOps to AI-powered IT operations (AIOps).

The data transformation journey resulted in the development of a centralized Metadata Hub that provides a unified metadata repository and supports metadata-driven decision-making. The hub was designed with a user persona-based approach, tailoring insights for different stakeholders. Additionally, IBM led a large-scale global data migration initiative for HEINEKEN, ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining data integrity.

HEINEKEN has collaborated with IBM to infuse automation and AI into their digital operations for many years, and has recently begun leveraging IBM® Consulting Advantage to set up AI assistants to deliver various services in motion. In collaboration with Microsoft, the team supported HEINEKEN in transforming their intelligent chatbot, Hoppy, from a low-code app to a pro-code app, with various integrations.