ANTA Group is driving fast-paced growth. In 2019, the company recorded a 40 percent year-on-year increase in annual revenues. Keen to capitalize on the trend, ANTA Group aimed to drive up operational efficiency, enabling it to optimize its supply chain and capture incremental sales.

“Our finance, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics organizations were already functioning well, but we knew there was the potential to unlock new efficiencies in our approach to merchandising,” comments Chen Dong Hai. “In particular, we saw the possibility to improve collaboration between the different lines of our business. By re-engineering our business processes at each of our brands with a single, integrated, and automated ERP system, we were confident we could cut down the time required to complete the process dramatically.”



Chen Dong Hai adds, “As well as enabling us to complete more planning cycles each year, tighter front-to-back integration had the potential to enable lean, real-time merchandise management. By connecting real-time data from our point-of-sales [POS] systems and online systems with our merchandising process, there was the potential to dynamically replenish inventory in our retail stores based on the latest consumer trends. For ANTA Group, these capabilities would help to drive sales significantly. And for customers, this approach promised a higher quality and more personalized shopping experience.”



To realize its goals, ANTA Group embarked on a far-reaching digital transformation initiative, encompassing all its operations across China. As a first step, the company looked for an enterprise-wide ERP platform to support the new way of working.

