Since embracing SAP and WorkForce Software solutions, FGF has begun to reap the benefits of an integrated, data-driven approach to HCM. By replacing multiple individual HR tools with a single solution, the company has eliminated the need for multiple software contracts, simplifying technology support.

Crucially, FGF is gaining the advantages of switching from manual processes to more automated and integrated workflows. Data on team-member schedules is now instantly available as soon as it is entered into the SAP solution, empowering the company’s operations team to make scheduling decisions based on near real-time information.

“To ensure that we can deliver on time, every time, one of our key objectives is plan our workforce requirements as far in advance as possible to avoid talent gaps,” explains Procher. “By moving to SAP and WorkForce Software solutions, we now gain a 360-degree view of all the full-time and agency team-members working across the business—even down to the level of individual plants and shifts. Equipped with this insight, we can make faster, better-informed staffing decisions, such as taking on more agency team-members to increase our capacity and meet short-term spikes in demand.”

Sambamoorthy adds: “Each day, we deliver a report on the performance of each plant over the previous 24 hours to our operations team, who use the data to identify potential issues and resolve them rapidly. Timely access to this information is vital, as it makes it easier to get in front of any problems our plants are facing. With SAP and WorkForce Software solutions, we can now deliver key data to decision-makers an average of four hours faster each day—an improvement of 75%.”

In the future, FGF anticipates that self-service workflows will make a positive impact. For example, when a team member wants to request a vacation day, he or she will be able to complete the task in moments online or on a mobile device.

“The potential self-service benefits of SAP SuccessFactors solutions will also extend to our management teams, who will be able to use the solutions to streamline many important processes that previously depended on phone calls, emails and paper,” comments Procher.