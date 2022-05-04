In early 2023 we collected insights from hundreds of organizations, revealing the priorities of SAP customers around the globe. Collectively, they’re embracing an enormous opportunity—finding continuity with past successes and positioning for a more flexible future.
This report explores what SAP customers are focused on today:
Cloud-based ERP offers clear advantages in flexibility, agility and reliability. But its greatest value is in supporting transformation to modularized, composable architectures.
By moving to cloud and cloud-based resources, including SAP S/4HANA, you can shift from transactional processes to more intelligent workflows. Cloud allows you to achieve new experiences and new ways of working with processes that are simpler, smarter and don’t require customization.
finding skills in new technologies
SAP data and analytics solutions connect and govern data, helping establish a data-driven culture that improves efficiency, reduces costs and generates valuable insights into operations across functions.
Instead of just avoiding failures, organizations today are investing in new capabilities and intelligent workflows. Clean, connected data is the fuel for AI, which supports process optimization, next-generation automated security and data governance.
plan to make SAP investments towards optimizing operations—the most of any business function
identified “drive more value and insights from data” as a top technology priority
¹ Results from a survey of 500 SAP clients: IBM—State of SAP, Oxford Economics, February 2023.