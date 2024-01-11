What is model drift?

To detect and mitigate drift, organizations can monitor and manage performance on their data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform. If not properly monitored over time, even the most well-trained, unbiased AI model can “drift” from its original parameters and produce unwanted results when deployed. Drift detection is a core component of strong AI governance.

Models built with historical data can quickly become stagnant. Often, new data points are always coming in—new variations, new patterns, new trends—that the old historical data cannot capture. If an AI model’s training doesn’t align with incoming data, it can’t accurately interpret that data or use that live data to reliably make accurate predictions.

If drift isn’t detected and mitigated quickly, it can digress further, increasing the harm to operations. Drift detection empowers organizations to continually receive accurate output from their models.