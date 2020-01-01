Home AI and ML Watson Studio Model drift
Track model performance. Receive alerts when drift occurs in model accuracy and data consistency.
What is model drift? Why does it matter?

Model drift refers to the degradation of model performance due to changes in data and relationships between input and output variables. It is relatively common for model drift to impact an organization negatively over time or sometimes suddenly. To effectively detect and mitigate drift, organizations can monitor and manage model performance as part of data and AI platform. This integrated approach to data and AI can help you:

  • Track metrics continually and get alerted on drift in accuracy and data consistency.
  • Set targets and track them through development, validation and deployment.
  • Simplify steps to identify business metrics affected by model drift.
  • Minimize the impact of model degradation through automating drift monitoring.
 Understand drift detection

How to build responsible AI at scale

Explore the AI Academy
Now available: watsonx.ai

Announcing the launch of watsonx.ai - The all new enterprise studio that brings together traditional machine learning along with new generative AI capabilities powered by foundation models

Learn more What is model drift?

Understand the impact of model drift.

 View the infographic Detect model drift

Learn how to detect drift in AI models.

 Watch the presentation (38:29)
IBM named a Leader. See why in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning, Q3 2020.
Dig deeper Keep AI models accurate

Get under the hood to learn how the drift monitor works.

 

 Read the article Validate and monitor models

Get a technical overview of model validation and monitoring.

 

Detecting drift Monitor any drift in model accuracy and receive an alert when accuracy degrades past a threshold.
