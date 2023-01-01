X-Force Threat Intelligence leverages a team of world-class intelligence analysts to help organizations understand how the threat landscape is changing, the latest techniques threat actors are using, and mine insights from malware reverse engineering, dark web research, and vulnerability tracking to better secure their environments.
Aggregate your threat detection and response using threat group profiles, malware analysis reports, malware detection rules, and threat activity insights extracted from near real-time threat intelligence.
Automate threat intelligence from internal and external data sources through an ecosystem of security tool integrations and open-source intelligence (OSINT) feeds to help your team detect and share threat data faster.
Simplify threat intelligence management with security professionals who can design, build and operate an automated cyber threat platform that delivers up-to-the-minute threat data to help you stay ahead of attacks.
Continuous discovery to manage your cyber exposure and manage digital risk. Incorporates both internal and third-party data sources specifically focused on discovering, indexing and tracking operators, malware and data on surface, deep and dark web sites.
In-depth description of how the malware functions, indicators of compromise, payloads, mutexes, and processes.
Examine threat attackers likely to target your organization, including their infection vectors, techniques and procedures.
With over 13 years of experience, Rob continuously monitors, analyzes, and interprets threat intelligence data from various sources, such as deep and dark web forums, vendor repositories, industry reporting, and incident reports to identify and assess potential threats to an organization.
Chris brings over 13 years of experience to cybersecurity topics, providing value-add analysis for X-Force clients on strategic shifts in the cyber threat landscape. Chris has acted as a primary author for both the Cloud Threat Landscape Report and the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.
With over 12 years of experience, Richard helps organize and manage intelligence support for all incident response engagements globally. While Richard has experience researching and reporting on a wide variety of threat actors, he has a specialized focus on threat activity originating from Iran.
Kevin brings over 25 years of experience to the X-Force malware reverse engineering team, conducting both static and behavioral analysis on samples to deep dive into technical analysis of malware samples and produce actionable threat intelligence for X-Force clients.
Rene has over 18 years of experience in Software development with IBM, with his current focus on assisting X-Force intelligence analysts in cyber threat investigations, incident response support, and automating content distribution to clients. Rene has designed, implemented, and deployed a catalog of cloud applications that include Dark Web and GitHub monitoring, Mitre ATT&CK assessments, and indicator of compromise lookups.
With 18 years of experience, Jeff analyzes publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, providing value-add descriptions for clients and calculating a CVSS score based on X-Force’s understanding of the threat. Jeff’s work helps clients understand the severity of vulnerabilities so they can develop an effective patch management posture.
Understand how threat actors are waging attacks, and how to proactively protect your organization.
Discover the latest trends and research on ransomware.
Discover the latest threat intelligence and trends in cloud security.
With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities.
IBM® X-Force® Exchange is a cloud-based threat intelligence platform that allows you to consume, share and act on threat intelligence.
As your trusted advisors, cybersecurity specialists help you address your security needs, from the simplest to the most complex, monitoring and managing security incidents 24x7x365. Our people, technology, facilities and processes are among the best in the world.
