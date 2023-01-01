Home Services Threat Intelligence Management Services IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Services  
Global security intelligence experts with industry-leading analysis to help you identify and anticipate the latest threats
2024 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index
Close-up of a woman working on screens displaying threat statistics
Understand how threat actors think, strategize and strike

X-Force Threat Intelligence leverages a team of world-class intelligence analysts to help organizations understand how the threat landscape is changing, the latest techniques threat actors are using, and mine insights from malware reverse engineering, dark web research, and vulnerability tracking to better secure their environments.

With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, X-Force Threat Intelligence can help you prevent, detect, respond to and recover from incidents and focus on business priorities.
Cost of a Data Breach 2023
Be better prepared for breaches by understanding their causes and the factors that increase or reduce costs. Explore the comprehensive findings from the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023. Learn from the experiences of more than 550 organizations that were hit by a data breach.
Benefits
Group 17
Enrich your threat analysis

Aggregate your threat detection and response using threat group profiles, malware analysis reports, malware detection rules, and threat activity insights extracted from near real-time threat intelligence.
Group 27
Optimize threat intelligence detection and sharing

Automate threat intelligence from internal and external data sources through an ecosystem of security tool integrations and open-source intelligence (OSINT) feeds to help your team detect and share threat data faster.
Group 19
Combine expertise with threat intelligence solutions

Simplify threat intelligence management with security professionals who can design, build and operate an automated cyber threat platform that delivers up-to-the-minute threat data to help you stay ahead of attacks.
Capabilities Dark web analysis

Continuous discovery to manage your cyber exposure and manage digital risk. Incorporates both internal and third-party data sources specifically focused on discovering, indexing and tracking operators, malware and data on surface, deep and dark web sites.

 Malware reverse engineering  

In-depth description of how the malware functions, indicators of compromise, payloads, mutexes, and processes.

 

 Strategic threat assessment  

Examine threat attackers likely to target your organization, including their infection vectors, techniques and procedures.

 

 
We wanted to help the business community by providing threat intelligence, and we realized that we needed to automate that, and we knew we couldn't do it alone. Joshua Belk Executive Director, LA Cyber Lab
Case Study
Los Angeles creates a first-of-its-kind cyber lab To help protect the community in an increasingly digitized environment, the city of Los Angeles partnered with IBM to create a cyber sharing group that makes it easy to report online criminal activity. By pooling threat intelligence from trusted contributors, data can be converted into meaningful knowledge and decisive action to prevent cybercrime.
Meet our experts Robert Gates

With over 13 years of experience, Rob continuously monitors, analyzes, and interprets threat intelligence data from various sources, such as deep and dark web forums, vendor repositories, industry reporting, and incident reports to identify and assess potential threats to an organization.

 Chris Caridi

Chris brings over 13 years of experience to cybersecurity topics, providing value-add analysis for X-Force clients on strategic shifts in the cyber threat landscape. Chris has acted as a primary author for both the Cloud Threat Landscape Report and the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.

Richard Emerson

With over 12 years of experience, Richard helps organize and manage intelligence support for all incident response engagements globally. While Richard has experience researching and reporting on a wide variety of threat actors, he has a specialized focus on threat activity originating from Iran.

 Kevin Henson

Kevin brings over 25 years of experience to the X-Force malware reverse engineering team, conducting both static and behavioral analysis on samples to deep dive into technical analysis of malware samples and produce actionable threat intelligence for X-Force clients.

Rene Martinez

Rene has over 18 years of experience in Software development with IBM, with his current focus on assisting X-Force intelligence analysts in cyber threat investigations, incident response support, and automating content distribution to clients. Rene has designed, implemented, and deployed a catalog of cloud applications that include Dark Web and GitHub monitoring, Mitre ATT&CK assessments, and indicator of compromise lookups.

 Jeff Kuo

With 18 years of experience, Jeff analyzes publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, providing value-add descriptions for clients and calculating a CVSS score based on X-Force’s understanding of the threat. Jeff’s work helps clients understand the severity of vulnerabilities so they can develop an effective patch management posture.
Insights
Threat Intelligence Index 2023

Understand how threat actors are waging attacks, and how to proactively protect your organization.

 Definitive Guide to Ransomware 2023

Discover the latest trends and research on ransomware.

 Cloud Threat Landscape 2023

Discover the latest threat intelligence and trends in cloud security.
