An international shipping company manages a large fleet of vessels that are often offline, or with limited satellite connectivity. The company, whose crew have access to the ships’ computers, sought a way to address malware and other security risks quickly, even when the ships are at sea with no connectivity, in order to prevent the loss of internal data.
The challenge:
Ships represent a unique environment, as they can be at sea for months at a time. Internet connectivity is intermittent, and often the bandwidth is limited and expensive. Crews often have no cybersecurity training and may end up bringing on board unsafe and insecure devices containing malware and ransomware. Due to established internal processes, it’s not possible to block external devices without creating other issues. Such devices are also essential to normal operations and could be replaced at a moment’s notice under a variety of contingencies. In the event of a malware or ransomware infection, response time is critical but real-time access is seldomly available because ships are often sailing in unfavorable conditions or isolated areas.
Over the course of three months, the company used IBM Security® QRadar® EDR to prevent 24 ransomware attacks
Avoided data loss by tracking and remediating dozens of other attacks
The solution:
After a series of ransomware attacks that created severe issues on ships, the shipping company asked IBM® to secure its infrastructure. An initial hygiene check showed a large number of ships already infected with a variety of malware, including RATs, Trojans and reverse shells. All identified infections were assessed and removed, and the IBM Security QRadar EDR software was then reconfigured to align with the specifications of the company: risk to business continuity had to be minimized while ensuring no data loss when there was no internet connectivity. Data transfer also had to be minimized to avoid saturating the satellite connection essential to daily operations.
Hygiene check
After the initial deployment, QRadar EDR immediately flagged a variety of anomalous behaviors and quickly addressed and remediated them. The majority of malware had been brought on board by crews, while other instances originated in content downloaded from internet-connected endpoints. A threat hunting campaign was initiated and revealed a few “dormant” malware instances waiting for a remote operator to connect and take control. Those, too, were remediated, and an observation period of seven days followed. After confirming the absence of further anomalies, IBM reconfigured the platform to operate within the company’s parameters of optimal data usage and low risk of business disruption.
Day-to-day operations
To centralize ship management, IBM and the shipping company installed a security dashboard in the company’s main base. On the ships, where the on-board networks are unified and only a single endpoint has internet access, IBM created a secure channel to allow all endpoints, including crew devices, to deliver QRadar EDR data (and nothing else) to the main base, where a team of analysts monitors and responds to possible incidents.
When ships are scheduled to go offline, the shipping company enables QRadar EDR’s ransomware protection capability, as ransomware is the only malicious vector that could endanger the data. An infection by means of a RAT or Trojan would have had no immediate impact, due to the absence of connectivity. All other behaviors are monitored, with their tracking data archived locally, to be delivered immediately after an internet link is available again.
Over the next three months, the shipping company used QRadar EDR to prevent 24 ransomware attacks, track and remediate a few dozen different threats—mostly RATs—and prevent the loss of data. Without this solution, the ships’ operations would have been compromised, and critical data would have been made unavailable in less-than-ideal conditions for the crew, creating shipping delays and requiring costly emergency response operations.
