What is scareware?

Scareware scams come in many forms. Some of the most common tactics include:

Fake virus scams

The classic scareware pretext uses pop-up messages to warn users their devices are infected with malware. These pop-ups may look like real scan reports from antivirus software. Scammers then direct users to download fake security software that steals their money or installs malware. For example, the scammers behind the fake antivirus program SpySheriff coerced users into paying to remove non-existent malware.

Fake tech support

Scammers pretend to be real support personnel from companies like Apple or Microsoft. These scams usually start with a pop-up that instructs the victim to call a phone number for help, but some scammers may cold call their victims. Once the scammer has someone on the phone, they convince the user to uninstall real security software and grant the scammer remote access to their device. From there, the scammer steals the victim’s data or installs malware.

Some tech support scams simply charge victims for fraudulent services. Such was the case in the 2019 Office Depot scandal. Office Depot employees were running fake scans on customers’ computers and using the results to sell repair services they didn’t need. When the scandal came to light, the Federal Trade Commission ordered Office Depot and its partner, Support.com, to pay USD 35 million in settlements.

Malvertising

Malvertising is a cyberattack in which hackers hijack legitimate ads—or legitimate ad space, like on Facebook or in Google search results—to spread viruses. In the case of scareware, a user might see an ad on a webpage that offers free antivirus software. Because it’s an ad rather than a sketchy pop-up, users might be more likely to click it.

Law enforcement scams

Cybercriminals pretend to be the police or the FBI. A pop-up warns the victim that “illegal material” was found on their device. If the victim pays a fine, the “problem” will go away. For extra pressure, these pop-ups may lock the screen until the victim pays.