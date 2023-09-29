Containerized applications comprise software code packaged with just the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run it. They are agile, executable units (containers) that can run on virtually any IT infrastructure, from on-premises data centers to hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

CaaS sits between infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) in the cloud computing stack, providing a balance between the control offered by IaaS and the simplicity of PaaS. IaaS is a foundational cloud model, allowing organizations to virtualize computing, networking and storage resources, and run other cloud services like software as a service (SaaS) or PaaS. IaaS platforms let teams fully customize components, from application stacks to OSs, but the vendor manages computer resources and hardware.

PaaS, however, functions at the code stack level, letting users focus on higher-level app dependencies (for example, language runtimes), but it eliminates user control of the OS and limits portability across deployment environments.

CaaS puts the control back in the users’ hands by facilitating OS virtualization and customization and enabling container-specific deployment.