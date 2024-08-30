Debunking observability myths – Part 6: Observability is about one part of your stack

In our blog series, we’ve debunked the following observability myths so far:
Today, we’re delving into another misconception about observability—the belief that it’s solely applicable to a specific part of your stack or application.
This misconception arises from a fundamental misunderstanding of observability’s core concept. By viewing observability as limited to one layer, it overlooks its holistic nature, which spans across all stack layers and their interconnections. By dispelling this myth, our goal is to illuminate observability’s essence as a comprehensive practice offering profound insights into the functionality and performance of entire systems.
In modern software and system management, observability goes beyond focusing on just one part of the stack. It encompasses the entire system—from the application layer to the infrastructure layer and everything in between.
The myth likely stems from a narrow view that only monitoring one specific component, such as the application layer, is sufficient for understanding system behavior. However, this approach can overlook intricate interactions and dependencies between different parts of the stack.
True observability requires observing and analyzing data from all layers of the system, including application metrics, traces, and infrastructure telemetry. This comprehensive approach enables teams to uncover insights into how the entire system operates, identify performance bottlenecks, detect anomalies and, ultimately, deliver a more reliable and efficient experience for users.
Observability is applicable across various platforms—including mobile, web, cloud and mainframe systems—because it encompasses a wide range of technologies and environments.
Let’s explore the technical details of how observability works in different technology stacks and why it should be adopted universally:
Overall, embracing observability universally empowers organizations to gain actionable insights, enhance system performance and deliver better experiences across diverse technology stacks and environments.
