Regardless of who your end users are, it’s business-critical to give them the best website experience possible. The problem with using a collection of point monitoring solutions focused on specific areas of the end user experience is that they only give you limited visibility. Without being able to connect the dots, you can’t quickly uncover the root cause of an issue and eliminate areas of user friction.

Website monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability allows you to see what your users are seeing—in real-time and without any blind spots. All important details for every web browser request are automatically collected and contextualized for performance. Instana’s website monitoring solution works by using a lightweight JavaScript agent, which is embedded into the monitored website.