Regardless of who your end users are, it’s business-critical to give them the best website experience possible. The problem with using a collection of point monitoring solutions focused on specific areas of the end user experience is that they only give you limited visibility. Without being able to connect the dots, you can’t quickly uncover the root cause of an issue and eliminate areas of user friction.
Website monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability allows you to see what your users are seeing—in real-time and without any blind spots. All important details for every web browser request are automatically collected and contextualized for performance. Instana’s website monitoring solution works by using a lightweight JavaScript agent, which is embedded into the monitored website.
Quickly identify performance bottlenecks with full context to detect and resolve issues faster, improve the end user experience and increase user satisfaction.
Use comprehensive browser performance data, complete with the context needed to identify performance patterns for page views, resources, HTTP requests, etc. and optimize code from the frontend browser to the backend server.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network
monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application
performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.