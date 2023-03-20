Mobile app users expect continuous availability, functionality and a frictionless experience. Anything less and they won’t hesitate to abandon your app and download something better. With so much at stake, mobile app development teams struggle to keep up using a hodgepodge of disparate analysis and performance monitoring tools to manage mobile app performance.
IBM® Instana® Observability provides complete, end-to-end overview of your mobile application's performance in real time and from a single platform. This application performance monitoring (APM) includes deep full-stack visibility into application call paths, detailed insights on end-user interactions across mobile devices and the issues that they experience. The solution allows you to monitor mobile applications implemented in iOS, Android, Flutter or React Native.
Users who churn within the first 90 days of downloading an app1
Users who will uninstall an app if it takes up too much memory1
Users who will uninstall an app if it the app crashes, freezes or has other major errors1
By connecting a mobile app request at the front end with backend traces generated by each interaction, troubleshooting performance issues can be faster and more efficient.
Get real usage data on mobile app adoption, quickly identify where you should focus optimization efforts (most used device, browser or operating systems) and which versions to deprecate.
Quickly identify bottlenecks with full context to detect and resolve issues faster, improve the mobile app's user experience and enhance the end-user experience.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Older monitoring solutions require significant manual effort from IT staff. This not only wastes precious staff time but also increases costs without delivering meaningful visibility into applications and infrastructure.
By dispelling this myth, our goal is to illuminate observability’s essence as a comprehensive practice offering profound insights into the functionality and performance of entire systems.
You don’t need to stare at logs when there are advanced observability solutions that deliver an exact roadmap to problems.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.
1 40 Fascinating Mobile App Industry Statistics [2023]: The Success of Mobile Apps in the U.S.(link resides outside ibm.com), Zippia, 20 March 2023