At the data center level, efficient and uninterrupted business operations are everything. Unfortunately, many of today’s leading observability solutions don’t have the tools for tracing into the mainframe or have limited coverage of its functional operation.

IBM® Instana® Observability support for IBM z/OS® provides real-time visibility into the performance of hybrid applications that include the mainframe, so IT teams can quickly identify and resolve performance incidents before they affect users. With various features such as anomaly detection, automatic root cause analysis and application tracing, Instana support for IBM zSystems™ ensures end-to-end performance monitoring in the data center.