IBM Instana Observability for IBM zSystems provides end-to-end monitoring capabilities for IBM z/OS
At the data center level, efficient and uninterrupted business operations are everything. Unfortunately, many of today’s leading observability solutions don’t have the tools for tracing into the mainframe or have limited coverage of its functional operation.

IBM® Instana® Observability support for IBM z/OS® provides real-time visibility into the performance of hybrid applications that include the mainframe, so IT teams can quickly identify and resolve performance incidents before they affect users. With various features such as anomaly detection, automatic root cause analysis and application tracing, Instana support for IBM zSystems ensures end-to-end performance monitoring in the data center. 
Gain visibility with real-time application monitoring Instana support for IBM zSystems provides real-time visibility into the performance of hybrid applications that include the mainframe.
Leverage comprehensive infrastructure and system monitoring The OMEGAMON® Data Provider component gathers selected attributes directly from agents running on z/OS LPARs and streams them to an Instana proxy agent. With both tracing and metric information available in a single dashboard, hybrid application issues that drive z/OS-based workloads do not lack visibility into the mainframe when attempting to isolate the source of the problem.
Uncover issues with automated root cause analysis Instana support for IBM zSystems leverages AI and machine learning technologies to automatically detect and diagnose issues with comprehensive root cause analysis.
Quickly identify potential performance issues Instana support for IBM zSystems can provide predictive analytics to identify potential performance issues before they occur.
Increase visibility into IBM Z resource performance Enable users to identify potential performance issues of resources in the IBM Z platform that could affect the health of applications running in a hybrid environment.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

Gain a comprehensive, centralized view of the health and performance of your entire IT ecosystem.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.

