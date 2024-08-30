DevOps, SRE, Platform, ITOps and Developer teams are all under pressure to keep applications performant while operating faster and smarter than ever. One area that has seen significant advancements in recent years is observability. It has revolutionized the way IT teams approach incident prevention.

Some outdated concepts persist, however, that limit the productivity and success of modern software engineering teams.

In this blog post, we will shed light on a myth surrounding observability: “You can skip monitoring and rely on logs.”

In our blog series, we’ve debunked the following observability myths so far: