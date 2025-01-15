IT cost optimization is the process of regularly evaluating IT spend to identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures while supporting operations. When done right, IT cost optimization efforts combine best practices, strategies and software tools to help balance cost reduction with maximum performance and value.

That said, the practice of IT cost optimization comes with notable challenges, including tackling escalating expenses tied to emerging technologies such as generative AI (gen AI). In an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) report, the average cost of compute is expected to climb 89% between 2023 and 2025, with 70% of executives surveyed citing gen AI as a key player behind this increase.

IT cost optimization is not to be confused with IT cost management—the process of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on IT costs to ensure they adhere to budget allocation. In contrast, IT cost optimization goes beyond tracking costs and focuses on implementing strategies that minimize IT expenses while boosting the value obtained from IT resources.