What is cloud optimization?

It involves creating an efficient cloud infrastructure that aligns resource provisioning with the demands of applications and workloads in real time to strike a balance between performance, compliance and cost-efficiency needs. Cloud optimization falls under the purview of CloudOps, a practice modeled after DevOps that is designed to manage and optimize the delivery and performance of cloud services.

As IT resources are increasingly spread across private and public clouds, multicloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, CloudOps and DevOps teams must place a greater focus on managing cloud resources. The challenge is keeping cloud costs under control while ensuring the availability and optimal performance of cloud applications.

An effective cloud optimization strategy uses cost management tools and other optimization tools that increase visibility into cloud environments. Enhanced visibility enables DevOps teams to get a more accurate picture of resource usage, along with cloud and application performance. This data informs the reduction or elimination of overprovisioned resources and helps create a more efficient, better performing cloud environment.

Teams also use automation and machine learning tools to manage and allocate workloads and resources. For example, automation tools can adjust resource allocation during peak usage, move workloads between instances based on instance health, or shift workflows between public and private clouds based on demand.

Teams often use machine learning tools to analyze large datasets and deliver insights on how to improve cloud operations. These tools enable experts to spend less time managing and more time innovating.

It is important to understand what aspects of cloud services are fit for optimization, and how to implement a cost-effective approach to optimizing cloud resources.